Bournemouth 7s festival, which was due to take place from 28-30 August, has been cancelled.

In a statement on the event website, organisers said they were ‘gutted’ that the festival would not be taking place. The festival is independently owned by Roger and Fleur Woodall.

This is now the second time B7s has been cancelled/postponed – it had originally rescheduled from May to August, as covered in a feature for Access’ May issue, but will now move forwards to May 2021.

Bournemouth 7s Founder Roger Woodall said: “We tried everything we could to keep the festival alive. Every day has been a rollercoaster of emotions but we conceded at the end of last week that it wouldn’t be right to carry on. If I’m being honest, I’ve found it very hard to make this announcement; I’d held on to a hope that Boris and his colleagues may find a way for events to go ahead.”

All team entry places and tickets will automatically roll over and ticket holders will be guaranteed entry to the 2021 festival at 2020’s prices.

Those who are unable to attend the 2021 festival will receive a full refund, including booking fees.