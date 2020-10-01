Boardmasters festival has gone on sale for 2021, after its last two editions have been cancelled due to extreme weather and the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2018, severe weather and rain saw the festival pulled just hours before its gates were due to open, while 2020’s festival, scheduled for early August, was cancelled due to the virus.

The music & watersports festival, set on the coast of Cornwall, is now selling tickets for its 2021 edition through vendor Seetickets.

In the FAQ section of the festival’s website, the organisers say: “You’ll be able to get a refund if we’re unable to go ahead or the festival is rescheduled due to Coronavirus.”

When the 2018 festival was cancelled, the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce estimated it would lose the region between £12m and £16m.

Picture credit: Andrew Whitton