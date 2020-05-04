Heavy metal festival Bloodstock has cancelled its 2020 edition, and added an extra date to it 2021 edition.

The event was due to take place from 6-9 August, but will no longer be going ahead due to Covid-19. In 2021, it will take place from 11-15 August.

Bloodstock takes place in Catton Park, Derbyshire. Headliners this year would have included Devin Townsend and Judas Priest.

A statement from the Bloodstock team commented: “Following the ongoing government guidance on mass gatherings and social distancing, we are extremely disappointed to announce that this year’s Bloodstock will no longer be going ahead.

“We respect the government’s mandate and recognise it is made with the best intentions, in order to protect the health and safety of not only our audience, but our staff, crew, musicians, and other contractors who work on site at Bloodstock. Safety remains of paramount importance to us.

“We know you have been concerned about what the developing COVID-19 situation would mean for Bloodstock and will be as disappointed as we are at this tough decision, but we hope you can appreciate it is the right choice to make at this time.

“We had been working tirelessly to ensure we could still offer the top quality Bloodstock experience you trust us to provide, year on year – and this year more than ever, when we invited you to celebrate 20 Years of Bloodstock with us.”

Image credit: Tim Finch photography