Organisers of the 20,000-capacity Bloodstock Open Air, the UK’s largest independent heavy metal festival, have announced that the VAT rate cut to 5% will be passed on to ticket buyers.

Festival director Vicky Hungerford said the intention had been to increase the price of tickets to the 2021 event by £10 to £155 in August but the rate cut means it has become possible to freeze ticket prices at £145. The current ticket payment instalment plan is to be extended to six, monthly, payments.

Hungerford said, “It has been a difficult year for everyone, but we really can’t wait to celebrate our 20th year with everyone next summer and hope these measures will make it that little bit easier for everyone to join us.”

The festival, which would have celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, is due to take place in Walton on Trent in Derbyshire on 11-15 August 2021. The line-up includes Judas Priest and Devin Townsend.

The lower VAT rate will be applicable from 15 July to 12 January 2021.