Cardiff is to host this year’s BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which will return after a two year hiatus to host live performances, DJ sets, and discussions at five venues from 1-3 April.

This year will see the festival come to Wales for the first time, having been launched in 2014 and previously held in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool and London.

St David’s Hall, Clwb Ifor Bach, Tramshed and The Great Hall and Y Plas in Cardiff University Students’ Union will host the events. The artist lineup includes Little Simz, Khruangbin, Father John Misty, IDLES, Bloc Party, Sports Team, Wet Leg, Johnny Marr, Pixies and the BBC National Orchestra of Wales.

BBC Radio 6 Music head of station Samantha Moy said, “This is a city which has always had a thriving music scene and I can’t wait to bring the 6 Music family, of both presenters and listeners, together for the magic of the 6 Music Festival.”

Leader of Cardiff Council and chair of the Cardiff Music Board, Cllr Huw Thomas said, “Here in Cardiff there’s a real pride in the independent music scene which the city offers and through our Cardiff Music City strategy we have plans to grow and harness that energy.

“This is a great opportunity for the city and we can’t wait for it to start and to see more people getting out to enjoy live music again.”