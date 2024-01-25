Independent festival Barn On The Farm (cap. 2,500) will not take place this summer, with organisers postponing the event until 2025.

Organisers said the decision to focus on next year was made following the financial difficulties the event has faced over the past 12 months.

The Gloucestershire festival, which was awarded Best Small Festival at this year’s UK Festival Awards, last year hosted artists such as Holly Humberstone, Bleachers, Gang Of Youths, Sigrid, Sam Ryder, Mahalia, and Olivia Dean.

Reacting to the announcement, AIF CEO John Rostron again called on the government to introduce a lower VAT rate of 5% on ticket sales for the next three years.

Rostron said, “Barn On The Farm’s recent announcement is a further warning sign of the difficult conditions facing independent festivals at the moment. Festivals are being squeezed by the rise in supply chain costs, and the effects of closures and debt incurred during Covid, meaning they are in a unique, perilous position that threatens the future of almost all but the very biggest operators in the UK.

“We again call on the Government to expedite a lower VAT rate of 5% on ticket sales for the next three years to create the space for festivals to make it through this severe situation and back to the growth we all enjoyed in outdoor events prior to the pandemic.”

Barn On The Farm organisers said a number of tickets will go on sale soon for next year, with payment plans on offer and full-refunds offered until the end of the year. The next edition of the festival will take place from 3-6 July 2025.

Barn On The Farm organisers said in a statement, “As you know we’ve been openly vocal about the difficulties that we, alongside many other festivals, have faced over the last year. So rather than rush into another season of planning and be on the rocks financially we feel it’s better for us to use our time this year to focus on planning 2025 and making a huge comeback. Barn 25 will be the festival we’re all after, and we need this time to make it as sensational as it can be.

“We are so proud of our grassroots community, and are ready to champion the new music of tomorrow for years to come.

“As you know the future of independent festivals are uncertain but my god do we need them for new music to survive. We hugely appreciate every single one of you who supports us moving forwards. This continues to be your festival and your festival family.”