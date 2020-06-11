Live Performance Australia has announced an AUD$345m plan to restart and rebuild the live and nightime events industry.

The plan includes an AUD$90m Business Reactivation Fund which includes capital investment for productions and tours, and support for service providers as production, crew, video, sound and lighting specialists.

Other initiatives included a AUD$55m ‘See It Live’ to attract tourists to live events in Australia, tax incentives for venues, a loan scheme and waiving visa fees for overseas acts.

LPA Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, said: “As we enter the 12th week of shutdowns due to the public health response, it’s well and truly time for the federal government to get behind Australia’s arts and entertainment industry and deliver a comprehensive and properly funded plan so our world-class industry can get back to work.”

The full proposal is below.