Attitude is Everything, an organisation dedicated to improving deaf and disabled people’s access to live music, has appointed Vick Bain as interim director of strategy.

Bain will be involved in seeking out new partnerships for the organisation and business development.

She was previously CEO of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers & Authors for six years, and most recently was a music industry consultant and campaigner for diversity and inclusion for the music industry.

Bain is the author of Counting the Music Industry, a report showcasing how few women there are in professional music careers, as well as the F-list director of female musicians. She is also a PhD researcher at Queen Mary University looking at women’s careers in the music industry.

Ailsa McWilliam, Attitude is Everything’s director of operations, commented: “We are delighted to announce that Vick Bain will be working with Attitude is Everything. Her experience and standing in the music industry will be invaluable in these challenging times. We are excited to be working with Vick and to have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge she brings to the team.”

Vick Bain commented: “I have long supported and admired the work of Attitude is Everything, who have done incredible work over the years ensuring people living with disabilities have the same opportunities of access to live music as everyone else.

“This year has been an incredibly challenging one for the entire music industry, and therefore I am deeply honoured to be working with Attitude over the coming months at this crucial time, ensuring that equal access remains at the top of the agenda for all venues and festivals when we move towards re-opening.