The Association of Festival Organisers (AFO) said its annual AFO Conference is to be staged digitally for the second consecutive year after its members voted for an online version due to concerns around Covid-19.

It said the conference will be delivered “virtually” on 5 February from 10am to 6pm, and that it will include panels, speakers and artist showcases. Among the topics of discussion will be artist contracts, crowd control, insurance, accessibility, diversity and fund raising. It said a “key musician” is being booked for the Colin Irwin interview.

The AFO said the aim of the event was to raise hopes and stimulate a recovery, with the theme being “Getting Back To Our Best”.

Open to everyone involved in festivals, from volunteers to artists, passes for the event are are on sale here.