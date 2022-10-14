Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) is to host attendees as virtual avatars when the electronic music festival and conference takes place next week.

ADE organisers said the event, which takes place across multiple venues from 19-23 October, will highlight new technologies and futuristic initiatives in the music industry, including AI, web3, VR and the metaverse.

The ADE Pro conference themes will be centred around the business behind electronic music, the future for electronic music and the world surrounding electronic music. The conference will host keynotes and discussions from representatives at companies including Coachella, Warner Music, Death Row Records, Lightyear, YouTube, Meta, Soundcloud, Spotify and shesaid.so.

Among the conference sessions is a conversation on Web3 with multi-disciplinary artists Richie Hawtin and Portrait XO about the creative evolution of the online realm, hosted by shesaid.so, global independent community of women and gender minorities in the music industry.

Shesaid.so will also discuss ‘Democratizing the future of the music business’ with P00LS head of community Melanie McClain and ZORA head of culture Michail Stangl, exploring the impact of web3 technologies on the music business.