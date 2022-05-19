Venue owner and promoter AEG Europe has appointed former Getty Images comms exec Kylie Taylor to take on the newly created role of VP communications. It is the first time AEG has hired someone to oversee communications for all its European business interests.

Taylor spent nearly 12 years at Getty Images, most recently as global corporate communications senior director. At AEG she will oversee all aspects of external and internal communications for AEG’s European activity including London’s The O2 arena (cap, 20,000) and festivals BST Hyde Park (65,000) and All Points East (40,000). Its other European venues include the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg (15,000) and Paris’s AccorHotels Arena (20,300).

AEG said, “From media relations to global partnerships, to working across the company’s sustainability agenda, which is at the forefront of the industry, the role has also been appointed to deliver the company’s inclusive culture programme in collaboration with the people team.”

Taylor said, “It’s rare that you fall in love with both a role and a company – I’m pinching myself and am beyond thrilled to be joining the team. The business already has such amazing initiatives and a great framework in place which jumped out at me as unique during the interview process; I’m really excited to help bring this to life.”