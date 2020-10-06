A new survey conducted by Sprout CRM and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) says that 60% of businesses within the night time sector have already made redundancies.

The survey collected responses from over 800 businesses within the hospitality and night time economy sector.

91% of businesses say the new Winter Support Scheme will not help them retain their current workforce, and 51% of businesses have seen a 60% drop in revenue after the new 10pm curfew was put in place.

45% of the businesses surveyed said they will be making over 60% of their workforce redundant imminently as a result of the current restrictions.

Dhilon Solanki, Director Sprout CRM Europe said: “This is a huge challenge for the sector, we have been working tirelessly across to support businesses with tech solutions, but the recent measures implemented by Government have made many businesses unviable, leaving concerns for there future”

Michael Kill, CEO of the NTIA, commented: “Our sector must not be undervalued, we need to challenge the Government when restrictions result in the systematic closure of an entire Industry. In the coming weeks, without further support, we are facing a catastrophic collapse, which will see thousands of businesses and jobs lost.”