Zoom has announced that it will be launching OnZoom, an events platform and marketplace, which can hold ticketed online experiences.

The new platform is launching in beta with live events for fitness, music and more. Events can host up to 1,000 attendees, and the number of attendees allowed at each event is dependent on the host’s Zoom subscription level.

Whilst the platform is in its public testing period, which is expected to last until at least the end of 2020, Zoom will not take a cut from ticket sale profits.

To create and join events using OnZoom, Zoom users must be in the US and have a paid subscription to Zoom. OnZoom will be made available globally in 2021.

Zoom said via a statement: “We were humbled and inspired by all of the amazing ways the world adapted to a literal shutdown of in-person events amid Covid-19. When business owners, entrepreneurs, and organisations of all sizes had to find some way – any way – to stay the course and continue providing services to their customers, many turned to Zoom. OnZoom simplifies that experience.

“An extension of Zoom’s unified communications platform, OnZoom is a comprehensive solution for paid Zoom users to create, host, and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or improv shows, and music lessons on the Zoom Meetings platform.”

Zoom will be integrating donation features into the platform via its partnership with Pledgling, to allow non-profits to host fundraisers via OnZoom.

Zoom will provide a directory of events the users can join via its website.