The annual Event Industry Green Survey is now live, launched by the Vision: 2025 industry climate action group in partnership with the Association of Festival Organisers’ (AFO) and the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF).

The survey asks event organisers about environmental measures in place, challenges, and plans for the future, plus what resources are needed to make progress. It provides a vital picture of the sector’s practices, to chart progress and to shape support for event organisers.

The survey takes around 5 minutes, and all participants will be entered into a raffle to win a free delegate place at the next AFO Conference. The survey is open until 15 October and the winner will be announced by 22 October.

TAKE THE SURVEY

First launched in 2015, with support from the AFO and AIF the survey helped inform the report on the environmental impacts of the UK event industry, The Show Must Go On, and the launch of Vision: 2025 – the shared vision for a sustainable event industry.

In 2020, the survey was re-worked to take into account the impact of Covid-19 restrictions and cancellations for events.

Vision: 2025 sais that with more than 100 UK events having taken the Vision: 2025 pledge to reduce GHG emissions, the results from the 2021 survey, shared as anonymous aggregate data, will support the organisation’s research for the industry and inform resources to help event organisers meet their targets for reductions in environmental impacts.

The survey results will be revealed at the AFO Conference in November as well as being published in the November Vision: 2025 newsletter and by Access All Areas.