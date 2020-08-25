Van Morrison has taken a stand against the “pseudo-science” of reduced capacity at socially distanced gigs.

The singer is playing upcoming distanced gigs at Newcastle’s Gosforth Park, Electric Ballroom and The London Palladium. However, he said distanced gigs are “not economically viable”.

He released a statement on his website, which read: “[these gigs are] not a sign of compliance or acceptance of the current state of affairs, this is to get my band up and running and out of the doldrums. This is also not the answer going forward. We need to be playing to full capacity audiences going forward.”

He called on fellow musicians to “fight the pseudo-science” and add themselves to a list of names who are supporting his cause.

Van Morrison added: “Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and myself appear to be the only people in the music business trying to get it back up and running again. Come forward.”