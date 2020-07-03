Twilight Trees, an LED tree and faux-foliage supplier to the event industry, has announced the launch of Living Spaces, a series of 1m-wide screens to create protective zones in indoor spaces.

The launch marks a pivot from the company from the event industry to the hospitality sector, as Twilight Trees anticipate that the screens will be in-demand by those within the sector as they prepare to re-open.

Founder and Creative Director of Twilight Trees, Susie Reid Thomas said: “As the hospitality industry gets ready to re-open when lockdown lifts, careful space-planning will be paramount to balance operators’ economic needs with both legal requirements and the potential nervousness of customers. What everyone needs right now is a confidence boost – both psychologically and functionally.”

The screens can be used independently or in flush-fitting rows, serving either as branded wayfinding/information devices or as table/spatial dividers to create protective zones around diners and leisure-space users.

Reid Thomas added: “Our conversations with operators tell us that they are looking for solutions that will allow them to re-open, whilst inspiring confidence in customers and without killing the look and atmosphere of their interiors. Our new Living Spaces™ range, which includes both printed and higher-end, foliage-filled glass box screens, ticks all those boxes and more.

“The screens answer safety concerns, whilst at the same time allowing businesses to be front-facing and ready to go at short notice, by using aesthetically-pleasing interventions that don’t impact on existing space and enable greater numbers of covers, given that our conversations with operators suggest a loss of up to 58 per cent of covers without a workable solution. Customers, meanwhile, will be given an instant feeling of confidence right from the front door.

“By collaborating on this innovation with both a highly-regarded team and utilising a UK supply chain, Twilight Trees have created a substantial production capacity. We have already received strong demand for these products.”