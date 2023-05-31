The decision by rail unions ASLEF and RMT to strike this week will cost the night time economy and event industry more than £200m, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).

A strike by ASLEF members today, 31 May, is expected to impact 15 train operators. The train drivers’ union will coordinate another walkout on 3 June, the day of the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium and Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park. It will also impact Beyoncé’s Renaissance world tour concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the England v Ireland cricket test match at Lord’s, and the Epsom Derby. Action by RMT members is planned for Friday, 2 June, which is expected to see around 50% of services cancelled.

Government suggested the strike action had been planned with the aim of disrupting major events.

NTIA CEO Michael Kill said, “Our industry is once again being crippled by industrial action, with an estimated £200 million in lost revenue across the three days, as customers and staff once again face limited access to critical transport infrastructure.

“With the summer festival and events season just getting underway, some festivals are suggesting strike action could have a substantial impact on the season, with some suggesting it could take them to breaking point.”

“Businesses are suffering heavily with recent figures, showing a 40% increase in operating costs and a 15% downturn in trade, alongside interest rate rises and financial support drying up from Government.

“The difficult trading environment coupled with further strike action expected to last until the end of the summer will stretch most business owners’ resilience.”