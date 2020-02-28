Tapenade, a business of Eventist Group, has been retained to provide hospitality experiences at The Isle of Man TT Races.

The annual event is a highlight for motorcycle sport enthusiasts and draws crowds from across the world to marvel at bikes whose speeds can reach 200mph.

Over a two-week period, Tapenade will entertain more than 6,500 guests and design, cater and manage the TT Mercury Club and super-luxe TT Legends areas: delivering lunch, dinners, afternoon teas and bar facilities for sponsors and premium seat visitors. The company will also oversee VIP hospitality for the annual Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling at the end of August.

Tapenade’s seasonal menus will focus on utilising the island’s growers and artisans, and is backed by a conscientious effort to use local talent to man and service the hospitality areas. Producers are set to include Noa Bakehouse, Isle of Man Creamery, Apple Orphanage, Paula’s Kitchen and locally hived honey from the Roots Honey Company. In a nod to the sport, the coffee served will be from Manx road racer Connor Cummins. Regionally produced drinks will include Foraging Vintners sparkling wines, Seven Kingdoms vodka and Fynoderee gin. Tapenade will also be eliminating all single use plastic at the event.

All service teams will be trained to Eventist Group’s exacting standards which were recognised with a Catey Award in 2018. The hospitality areas will be sensitively designed to offer stylish surroundings with tableware, glassware and lighting.

CEO of Eventist Group, Tim Stevens, said: “We are delighted to be back at this iconic fixture which is a highlight in the sporting calendar. Our focus will again be on sustainability, consequently, we will be drawing on the Isle of Man’s makers, artisans and suppliers. We are looking forward to again partnering with the race organisers to further innovate the premium and sponsor entertainment packages this summer.”

Political member with responsibility for Tourism and Motorsport, Rob Callister, said: “It’s fair to say that Eventist really hit the ground running in their first year and delivered the high-quality hospitality experience that is an integral part of our commercial programme. We look forward to working with them again in 2020 for our TT and Classic TT Race meeting and to delivering all of our guests a world class experience at both race meetings.”

The Isle of Man TT Races will be taking place from 30 May-13 June 2020.