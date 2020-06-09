A new survey conducted by the UK events company Private Drama Events, has revealed that 80% of people would be comfortable attending a large gathering event such as the theatre or a charity dinner by October 2020, as long as safety measures were put in place.

The survey of 122 industry professionals revealed that as long as venues followed World Health Organisation (WHO) and government guidelines, they would be happy to attend large scale events from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The survey results were revealed at the launch of Private Drama Events’ new Webinar Series on 3 June (Private Drama Presents: The Road to Recovery), where a panel of industry experts discussed the signposts and solutions for recovery in the events industry following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Hosted by Adam Blackwood, Founder and Creative Director of Private Drama Events, highlights included:

Technology has created a seismic shift in how events will be created, produced and delivered in the future

Hybrid, virtual and augmented reality events will become the new norm. The global pandemic crisis has accelerated the development of these technologies

Sustainability and the necessity to look closely at your supply chain has been brought into sharper focus than ever before. For example, travel will decline and be replaced by virtual events that offer the same real and authentic experience

Businesses will need to create a ‘new toolbox’ to support the delivery of events and experiences in the future

The events sector could see recovery from as early as Q4 2020

A combination of virtual, digital and gradually, physical, events will all be brought together creating a new events landscape and revenue streams and growth for the entire sector

More than 50% of survey respondents that are responsible for planning events also said they would be happy to book and confirm venues and events from Q1 2021

Adam Blackwood said: “The events industry has experienced dramatic and radical change. Almost overnight, we needed to accept this enforced period of pause and innovate in terms of how we deliver events. Technology has created a huge commercial opportunity and the development and pace of hybrid, virtual and AR has been rapid. We are excited to launch Live at Home, our new service offering, to the market next week. Watch this space!”

The second episode in the webinar series takes place on 1 July and will share insights from companies that supply to the events industry, who will be discussing how lockdown has affected their business and how they plan to recover from the crisis.