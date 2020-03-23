Following the recent government announcements, the Board of Trustees of the South of England Agricultural Society has announced the cancellation of Spring Live! and the England Show.

The shows were set to take from rom 2-3 May and 11-13 June respectively.

The board has said it is ‘expecting and hoping to proceed with a bigger and better than ever’ Autumn Show & Game Fair from 3-4 October and Winter Fair from 21-22 November.

The Board of Trustees said: “We understand the impact that this decision will have on the individuals, organisations, businesses and communities that support our shows and we will work with them in the best way we can during this difficult time.

“All existing exhibitor bookings, ticket purchases and sponsorship will remain in place and be transferred automatically to next year or to alternative dates and we will be contacting key stakeholders including exhibitors, ticket holders, sponsors and others involved in our events over the coming days and weeks.”

The Board of Trustees and directors of the Event Centre have confirmed that the venue will still be available to hire, subject to events meeting current government advice.

The Board of Trustees added: “On behalf of everyone involved in the Society, we would like to thank all those people who contribute to and support the shows that are such an important part of how we fulfil our charitable objectives. With our very best regards to all of you at this time of great challenge.”

For more information on the South of England Agricultural Society, or for details on how to support the charity visit www.seas.org.uk.