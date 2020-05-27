The organisers of Shambala festival have announced the event is cancelled in 2020, due to health concerns surrounding Covid-19.

The event was scheduled to take place from 27-31 August, but will now be moving forwards to 26-29 August 2021.

In a statement, organisers said: “We have been holding on to any faint glimmers of hope for as long as possible, but the time has come to call it a day.

“This is heart-breaking. Shambala is an annual reunion of a huge community of like-minded souls and we are devastated that we will not be able to come together this August to celebrate our 20th anniversary.

“We’re a fully independent event with no corporate backing or brand sponsorship. There are no adverts in our utopia, only adventures. We are very proud of this, though it does leave us in a bit of a tight spot! But we do have every hope that, with a little help from our friends, we will weather this storm.

“We have several exciting initiatives up our sleeves, so keep your eyes peeled – especially for an imminent fundraiser that we hope will help ensure many more years of our independent and beautiful adventure in utopia. Please help in any way you can.”