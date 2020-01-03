Consideration to the perimeter security around Dubai Arena has been focused on particularly at the Dubai Arena, following concerns from architects about terrorist attacks.

The threat of vehicle borne attacks in cities across the globe has led to an increased use of Hostile Vehicle Mitigation (HVM) measures such as PAS68 and IWA14 bollards, barriers and other blocking equipment.

In addition, the entire City Walk zone has been designed to completely pedestrianised with no parking offered for visitors to the Dubai Arena.

ASGC, Meraas’ main construction contractor, invited tenders for the overall street furniture and perimeter protection package, which included a combination of 600 static and removable PAS68 bollards.

Northern Ireland’s Environmental Street Furniture (ESF) won the contract after much negotiation to install the PAS68 perimeter security bollards alongside more than 100 benches, tree protection, litter bins and cycle parking.

ESF turned to British manufacturer Eagle Automation, with over 30 years’ experience, as their supply partner for the PAS68 products.

Eagle formed a perimeter design, combining numerous products to meet the multi-layered HVM requirement of the high profile, high footfall arena akin to other comparable sites of critical national infrastructure.

All products underwent vehicular impact testing and will act as a vehicle security barrier against an assessed threat.

ESF managing director, Alan Lowry, said: “A greater focus is being placed on perimeter security across the globe due to the increase of attacks, especially where large crowds gather.

“We have been very fortunate to deliver a number of projects across the UAE in recent years with our street, themed and solar powered products, including IMG Worlds of Adventure, Warner Brothers Park and Global Village. We are hopeful to continue that growth throughout the UAE and Middle East in the years ahead.”

The arena makes up just one of many projects the emirate is completing in the lead-up to 2020’s World Expo in Dubai, which runs from October 2020 to April 2021, and will attract a predicted 25m visitors. A study by Ernst & Young, commissioned by the organisers, forecasts that Expo 2020 will contribute around $6bn to the United Arab Emirates’ economy.

The multipurpose indoor arena, officially named the Coca-Cola Arena after a ten-year deal with the company, can house an audience of 17,000 on four levels spanning half-a-million square feet.

It will host sports events, conferences, concerts, live theatre, comedy, galas and weddings.

The arena features 17 lifts, 26 escalators, eight artist dressing rooms, more than 35 food and beverage outlets, four sports changing rooms and 4,600 LEDs around its façade. It also includes 28 wheelchair spaces and companion seats.