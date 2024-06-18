London festival Secretsundaze Multi Multi is to expand with the use an additional 1500-capacity, open-air, arena space this year.

Promoted by Secretsundaze, with production handled in-house, Secretsundaze’Multi Multi will involve the use of The Garden at Hackney Bridge – a canal-side green space with industrial surroundings in Hackney Wick. The area will be transformed into a rave space and will be fitted with a d&b audiotechnik line array sound system. Overseeing the sound at the event will be Elar Sound, while Chou Rouge is overseeing décor.

More than 80 acts are due to play across the 5,000-capacity event, which involves 14 indoor and outdoor dancefloors. The lineup for the 13 July event includes Lemon Lounge Soundsystem, Haseeb Iqbal’s Studio Crumb and Ernesto Chahoud’s Beirut Groove Collective.

Secretsundaze founder James Priestley said, “Having curated everything from parties to venues and labels for over 20 years, it’s been great taking that one step further to the festival format, bringing together some of the tribes that make London one of the most diverse and vibrant club scenes in the world.”