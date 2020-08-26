Satisfi Labs, an interactive search company, and Major League Baseball (MLB) have partnered to provide MLB teams with Satisfi Labs’ custom and conversational search engines in order to “enhance the MLB fan experience at home and during in-person sporting events”.

The technology will enable information about MLB games to be accessed by voice, via Google Assistant, and for teams to engage with fans at home and in venues.

Fans will be able to start conversations with 15 MLB teams including Atlanta Braves, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Minnesota Twins, Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, and Texas Rangers.

Steve Fanelli, vice president of Oakland Athletics, said, “We believe expanding to Google Assistant will allow fans of all ages to access us on their terms. As we embark on this new season, what better way to build connections with the at-home fan than with a personal, voice experience.”

CEO of Satisfi Labs, Don White, said, “In this adapting sports season, we’re looking forward to providing each team with a new way to engage with fans at home.

“As Google Assistant is available on one billion devices around the world, we’re especially thrilled to be part of Google’s voice-ecosystem, which will allow teams to more easily connect with a global baseball fanbase.”