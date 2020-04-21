Really Creative Media (RCM) provided equipment, touring engineers and screen content for DJ Jax Jones’ March tour, which was unfortunately cut short by Covid-19.

The tour was the company’s last gig before the UK entered full lockdown on 23 March, 2020.

RCM was enlisted to create the screen content for Jones’ first tour since the September 2019 launch of the artists Snack (Supersize) album. A month before the tour, RCM’s Jack Fox liaised with Creative Director Aimee Phillips and Jax Jones himself to create a new show show. RCM worked alongside Lighting Director Liam Griffiths of Stage Techniques and Production Management team Only Helix to produce new content for the on-stage LED wall. RCM also re-purposed existing content from previous tours, as well as getting creative in the company’s London editing studio.

RCM worked with Phillips to build a timecoded set, by using programming to integrate the new song edits with automated live camera cuts, so that all of the onstage action was covered; an evolution of a workflow created by RCM for Clean Bandit.

Production Manager, Tom Nicol, said: “Jax [Jones’] popularity is on the rise and the team at RCM were brilliantly in tune with our aspirations, supporting a strong visual identity for the artist, then enabling us to take that on the road to deliver a great live experience.”

RCM’s touring engineers Bjorn Parry and Iain Harvey looked after the show on the road, using equipment from the company’s inventory. To capture close-up live shots, RCM provided three Agile Arc360 remote cameras, located on stage to help create live content effects on screen. Resolume V7 media servers were located at side-stage taking timecode from ShowKontrol.

RCM Project Manager, Jack Fox, said: “We enjoyed working with the creative and production teams to create a fresh visual look for Jax Jones to take on the road. It was great to see fantastic audience reactions to Jax’ new material. It’s sad that COVID-19 cut the tour short and means we are looking unlikely to adapt this for the artist’s planned festival appearances. We hope it will be back on the road for the scheduled Autumn tour dates.”