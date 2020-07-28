Outdoor events industry sustainability steering group Powerful Thinking has been restructured, with Tim Benson (pictured), founder of Smart Power and ZAP Concepts technical director, appointed chair of a new-look board.

Board members of the not-for-profit working group include Event Industry Forum and Association of Festival Operators chair Steve Heap, Festival Republic sustainability manager Vikki Chapman, GMC Events MD Graham MacVoy and Konik project engineer Kate Read.

Benson says, “I am delighted to be working with this diverse team of industry experts. We are going to focus on driving significant reductions in carbon emissions at events, producing a comprehensive library of resources to support the differing needs of all levels of organisers and suppliers.”

Resources will include ‘how to’ guides, energy monitoring tool kits and advice on how to get the most from power contractors.

Powerful Thinking’s resources are accessible through the working group’s website.