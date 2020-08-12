Table Art are keeping events safe with their new range of screens. Whether it’s an exhibition, conference or other type of event, their physical barrier reduces the need for social distancing.

The free-standing fast-pack screens are light-weight, portable and very versatile. They simply fold away when not in use or for easy moving.

With a wooden frame, in a choice of natural or grey, the screens have a clear, heavy duty transparent screen, creating a barrier for safety but without reducing light or atmosphere.

Its 108m x 1.3m fast pack screens are not only very stylish but can easily be wiped clean and enable more space to be utilised safely.

Alternatively, its aluminium framed screens can create a much larger space. Standing at 2.4m x 1.2m, these stylish frames can be clipped together to create a larger wall or barrier. Create separate areas in any venue without reducing light or atmosphere.

Table Art can also include free-standing hand sanitiser units with the screens for extra protection.

For more information about hiring screens, go to www.table-art.co.uk