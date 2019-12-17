Gigantic Tickets has been acquired by Myticket Services, a subsidiary of DEAG.

The move will provide future investment and stability into the existing Gigantic ticketing operations. Co-founders Mark Gasson and James Woodward will remain with the company long term, and take on the role of managing directors under its new ownership.

Gigantic Tickets was established by Mark Gasson in April 2007. James Woodward joined the company in 2011 and together they built the independent ticketing agency. The Company provides tickets and ticketing solutions for venues, events and promoters across the UK and Europe.

2018 saw Gigantic sell just under 1m tickets across the platform, further deploy its venue box office software and an expand its affiliate network to over 50 outlets. 2019 has already shown further growth with Gigantic’s first foray into paperless ticketing on the Ed Sheeran summer 2019 UK shows and the launch of its fan to fan re-sale platform.

Gasson said: “We are extremely proud that we have established and maintained consistent growth for Gigantic in a competitive marketplace. We now look forward to continuing this growth alongside the committed team at Myticket.”

A representative from My Ticket said: “Myticket limited is delighted to be working with Mark and James who have built a company with a reputation for providing reliable, customer focused and honest ticketing. Gigantic will remain an independent company and will continue to do great work for Promoters, festivals and customers throughout the UK.“