More than 420,000 people streamed the first ‘virtual’ MOBO Awards in full and there has been almost 3 million views of performances and related content on YouTube, according to the event’s organisers.

The online-only ceremony, which took place on 9 December, became Twitter’s No. 1 trending topic in the United Kingdom on the night, generating a social media reach of 18m. The show was also broadcast on BBC One.

The virtual ceremony, hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz (pictured), showcased talent from a range of genres from UK rap to Afrobeats, R&B and Soul, and Reggae. Acts to perform included Headie One feat. M Huncho, H.E.R., Ms Banks, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Stylo G and Kojey Radical.

MOBO founder Kanya King CBE said, “This year’s show was about unity, empowerment and creativity. It was time to reimagine what could be possible whilst providing positivity for the future. It was great that everyone – YouTube, BBC, talent and viewers from around the world – all came together for a greater purpose and a bigger impact.”

YouTube’s head of music EMEA Dan Chalmers said, “The UK has long been at the epicentre of Black music and creativity globally. It is vital that we support institutions such as the MOBO Awards to continue celebrating and representing all that the UK has to offer.”