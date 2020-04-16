Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has said that lockdown measures in the UK will remain in place for a further three weeks.

However, science chief Sir Patrick Vallance has hinted that the rate of infections is showing signs of reducing, with fewer patients requiring hospital beds in some UK regions. As far as the events industry is concerned, this could mean the UK’s major venues are not needed as hospitals for as long as was initially suggested.

Addressing the nation in the government’s daily briefing, minister Raab said that relaxing lockdown measures too early will not only risk peoples’ health, but the economy as well.

Minister Raab added that relaxing the measures would lead to a resurgence of the virus, which he noted would further damage the economy.

The foreign secretary did go on to hint that the government could subsequently decide to relax the measures in some respects, while perhaps strengthening them in others.