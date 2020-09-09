AV suppliers LNP Sound have set up a Facebook group, where other suppliers and eventprofs can gather to discuss business.

The LNP Event Group Forum is a networking space for eventprofs with over 300 members. You can find it here.

LNP Sound is also launching the LNP Event Forum Conference, featuring speakers including Neil Thompson of The Delegate Wranglers and motivational speaker Brad Burton.

Also speaking will be Ninder Johal, host of the Signature/Nachural Awards and founder of The Biz Influencer mag, as well as Sam Carrington, an MC, speaker and comedian who has worked with ITV, Google and more.

The conference will take place on Saturday 26 September, from 9:30am to 5:30pm. It will feature a number of panels as well as a VR networking lunch.