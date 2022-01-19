Keychange, a campaign group working to encourage gender equality in the music industry, has welcomed 76 new participants from 12 countries to its 2022 talent development programme.

The programme, which launches 16-18 February, will feature up-and-coming artistic talent and innovators from production, marketing, management and other areas. Participants are selected by industry experts as future leaders of the music industry.

The programme aims to provide women and gender minority participants with skills, resources and opportunities in the next stage of their careers.

It will feature international network meet-ups, showcases, workshops, seminars, studio sessions and masterclasses, and an invitation to a mentoring scheme in collaboration with shesaidso – an independent network of women and gender minority people from across the music industry.

Keychange Capacity Building lead and CEO of From Sweden Productions Sofie Marin said, “Now more than ever there’s a need for human connection, interaction, inclusion, and support across the borders which will be at the core of everything we do; whether physical, hybrid and/or digital.”

Participants include Shereen Perera, senior producer of Women of the World Foundation (UK), Samantha Slattery, founder of Women in Music Canada (CA), Mathilde Neuville, co-founder of Consentis for the prevention of sexism and sexual violence in music (FR) and Rough Trade artist, Laura Lee & the Jettes.

To date, 133 participants have taken part in the Keychange programme. It said more than 550 music organisations have signed up to its gender balance pledge, with the latest signatories including Snowbombing Festival (cap. 7,000).

Keychange and shesaid.so said the mentoring collaboration, we.grow, will continue into 2022, offering participants one-to-one mentoring. The we.grow mentorship collaboration was launched in April 2020.