Organisers of Just So Festival, a festival dedicated to children and families, have announced its 2020 programme, which include some brand-new areas for the event’s eleventh year, as well as the return of some features.

Brand new areas include the High Chapparral: a wild west themed area including the Lost Horse Saloon (complete with honky tonk house band), the New Curiosity Shop where visitors can enjoy workshops, and a Fire Garden; Grand Central: an area dedicated to travel with giant suitcases and hot air balloons, and home of the Tribal Tournament, where families are invited to dress up as different animal clans (such as bees, fish, foxes, frogs, lions, stags and owls) and compete to win golden pebbles, culminating in a Grand Parade and crowing of the Tribal Tournament champions; Shangri-La, a ‘mystical, earthly paradise’ where families can take part in a number of wellbeing sessions from restorative yoga to relaxing meditation, and where older festivalgoers can relax in a wood-fired hot tub; Cloud Cuckoo Land, a bird-themed feathered area that welcomes guests to the festival; and the boutique camping area, complete with yurts, bell bent tents, vintage tents and bowtop caravans.

Returning areas to the festival are: the Village Green, where a number of outdoor art performances, challenges and games take place; Footlights, where guests can watch live bands and take part in dance workshops; Roll Up, Roll Up, a circus-themed area; Peekaboo, an area dedicated to festival goers aged 0-4; and the Spellbound Forest where during the day visitors can learn all about nature and bush crafts, take part in tree climbing, tell campfire tales and listen to bonfire bands, and as night falls, watch theatre and film classics at the Woodland Theatre, and head into the woods to enjoy author talks, music workshops and night-time DJ sets in Wonderland.

Just So 2020 will take place from 21-23 August 2020, at Rode Hall, Cheshire.