The Italian government has announced that outdoor concerts with up to 1,000 attendees and indoor shows with a capacity of 200 people will be allowed to take place from 15 June.

The announcement comes after the Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, said in a meeting with MPs: “We can say that the worst is behind us…we cannot stop to wait for a vaccine, otherwise we would find ourselves with an irreparably compromised society and production system.”

The country is now working towards kick-starting the economy, with the easing of the two-month lockdown beginning earlier this month, and moving into stage two of the lessening of restrictions on 18 May. This means that people are now able to travel freely within their own region in addition to allowing religious services, bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and retail stores to reopen on the condition that they comply with social distancing measures.

Whilst there is currently still a ban on gathering in public spaces in place, live events may be returning sooner rather than later.

From 15 June, theatres, cinemas and concert halls in Italy will be able to open their doors once again, after the country went into lockdown on 9 March. The venues will have to follow capacity limits, in addition to social distancing and hygiene measures, and standing shows are still banned.

Once events return, they will have to follow strict guidelines including scattered, pre-assigned seating with a one metre distance between attendees, staff and artists, temperatures checks, mandatory face coverings for spectators and ‘suitable’ personal protective equipment for workers. All venues must carry out thorough cleanings between each show, and hand sanitiser must be made readily available especially near touch screens, payment devices and keyboards.

Other measures, including limitations on cash payments, digital ticket sales and venue admission, and the prohibition of the sale and consumption of food and drink will also be in place for the forseeable future. All security measures and risk prevention guidelines will be communicated via video.