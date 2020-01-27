The first Event Careers Live (ECL) has been hailed a success after it attracted over 400, high quality job seekers to Banking Hall to meet top event employers, and learn from event professionals about how to develop a career in events.

28 leading employers recruiting on the day included; Clarion Events, Easyfairs, Hyve, drp, CWT Meetings & Events, Ashfield Meetings and Events, Smarter Shows, WRG Live, Event Academy, Searcys, GES, and Cvent Europe.

ECL succeeded in helping young hungry eventprofs learn more about the industry, and plan out their career journey covering marketing, sales, operations, and creative roles with valuable insight into how to pursue roles.

The event consisted of a combination of panel sessions, campfire sessions and one-to-one mentoring with experts sharing their experience and advice.

Key speakers such as James Rees the president of ICCA (The International Congress and Convention Association and executive director of ExCeL); Fay Sharpe, VP EMEA Communications, CSR & Engagement, BCD M&E; Kate Holliday, head of events, Aberdeen Standard Investments; Matt Franks, director of events, drp, and Alison Church, marketing director, Easyfairs, joined 25 leading event professionals in panel debates throughout the day.

Prospective candidates packed the theatre, and were then treated to a series of ‘campfire’ sessions, and one to one meet the expert sessions, creating a much more informal and relaxed approach to recruitment.

Portfolio director, Simon Farnfield, said: “Event Careers Live has been a huge success, a very busy day for all our recruiters and content sessions, a really exciting buzz around the show today. It was a good eclectic mix of job seekers here today from students to people with more experience, who came prepared with questions for our recruiters and speakers, with lots of CVs exchanged. We can’t wait to do it again! Watch this space.”

Rachael Kenny, Events Lead, Investors in People, Mentee on FastForward15, who added: “I wish this event was around when I was a graduate!”.

Feedback from the recruiters has been very positive, including; “It was a great event.” Gemma Morgan, HR Advisor, BCD Meetings & Events and “The event was really good for the first one” says Sarah Hutchings, Recruitment Manager of Searcys.

Organisers Mash Media could not be happier with the inaugural event and look forward to working with the industry to grow and develop this initiative.

The event took place on Friday 24 January 2020 at the Banking Hall, to register your interest in being involved with future events please visit www.eventcareerslive.com