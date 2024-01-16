Hedonist Events and Endpoint Creates have merged to create a new operation, Impact Collective, which will be focused on brand activation work at events.

The new company, based in Leeds, will operate globally and will be led by former Hedonist director Bruce Lerman (pictured left) and former Endpoint director Joe Longbottom (right).

Hedonist Events has worked across a range of sectors, largely specialising in food and beverage, including Plenish, London Essence, Rockstar, Sachio Drinks and Britvic.

Endpoint Creates has produced immersive event spaces for clients including streaming services Netflix and Amazon Prime, drinks brand Old Jamaica and car manufacturer Porsche.

Lerman said, “It’s a really exciting time for us here at Impact. We have won some major work for 2024 and the move away from Hedonist and Endpoint, draws a line in the sand of that chapter. At Hedonist we did some incredible things (from the bar to the events company) but now is the time to change and evolve. It is useful to also focus our minds on one thing. Welcoming and increasing the team as the demand is sky high for work.”

Longbottom said, “I am thrilled with the new direction of the business this merger offers us, we are looking at really pushing things forward for 2024. It’s a fresh start to integrate that will enable our companies to thrive and share their expertise making an events company with expert ability to create some incredible experiences for our clients.”