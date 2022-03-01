The UK Government’s £120m nationwide Unboxed festival has commenced today with a spectacular sound and light show in the grounds of an 850-year-old Scottish abbey.

The free open-air event, About Us, was created by 59 Productions, The Poetry Society and Stemettes. It is the first of a series of 10 events to be held throughout the UK this year as part of the Unboxed: Creativity in the UK festival.

Previously known as Festival UK* 2022 and known colloquially as the Festival of Brexit, the initiative was instigated by the UK Government following the Brexit referendum result. The aim of the festival is to celebrate ingenuity in arts, science, engineering, technology and maths.

About Us opened today, 1 March, at Paisley Abbey. It features LED video installations, live projection-mapped animation, poetry and music including live choirs and a new score by Nitin Sawhney CBE. 59 Production said the show, which will also be presented in Derry-Londonderry, Caernarfon, Luton and Hull, combines multimedia installations and live performance with the aim of immersing audiences in the history of the universe, from the Big Bang to the present day

59 Productions’ previous work includes the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, stage show War Horse and the David Bowie Is exhibition at the V&A Museum. It has also been involved in creating public artworks, projection-mapping iconic buildings including the Sydney Opera House, Guggenheim Museum Bilbao and the Washington Monument.

The company’s director Lysander Ashton said, “About Us has been a unique collaborative process bringing together poets, scientists, musicians, visual artists and school children from across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. All of these unique voices have contributed to create a dazzlingly rich composite view of the extraordinary universe we all share.”

The Unboxed projects will take place across the UK until October. They include: