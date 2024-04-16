Ginger Owl Productions has hired experienced events production professional Kate Griffiths as head of accreditation.

The company said the newly created role will see Griffiths oversee accreditation best practice, including policies, certification, staff training and client liaison.

With clients including MTV, Teenage Cancer Trust, BBC and the Reading Festival, Ginger Owl Productions celebrated its tenth anniversary last year.

Company directors, Julie Chennells and Nancy Skipper issued a statement in which they said Griffiths’ 25 years of experience in the events industry means she will bring a wealth of expertise and knowledge to the team: “Kate will be leading on new business development, strategy, staff development and training as well as overseeing all accreditation projects and creating consistency in best practice implementation.

“Kate is a long-standing member of the Ginger Owl team, previously working in full time and freelance capacities for over 10 years across multiple events. She has supported with the management of GDPR, cyber security and managed relationships with some of Ginger Owl Production’s most high-profile clients such as London Marathon and the BBC. This newly created role will combine Kates existing data specialism and industry skills as well as her understanding of the business, customers and the systems used.”

Griffiths, who is a qualified GDPR practitioner and mental health first aider, said, “I passionately believe in the role of accreditation as an integral function within events in keeping them safe and secure. I’m keen to further the development of best practices across the business, share our expertise & highlight the value held in robust, dynamic solutions to access control.”