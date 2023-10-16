Event organiser GC Live has launched in the UK with a nationwide portfolio of seasonal lighting trails and firework festivals.

The company said it will oversee the design and delivery of eight events this year including large-scale illumination trails and seasonal festival celebrations across the UK at historic venues including Gosford House and Dean Castle in Scotland.

Set up by a team including former structural engineer and current director of event supplier 21CC Group, Geoff Crow, GC Live will work on the events in partnership with 21CC Group.

GC Live said it will offer bespoke professional event consultancy, covering event concept review, viability assessment, planning, marketing strategies, event design, market positioning, sponsorship opportunities, operational support and event safety consultation services, including on-site delivery and management teams.

The company is set to stage its Fawkes Festival at six locations across the UK this year, including London’s Ravenscourt Park and Bishops Park.

GC Live director Geoff Crow said, “In close partnership with our dedicated supply chain, we are perfectly placed as a team of experienced event professionals and seasoned creative producers to innovate, design and fully event manage a suite of events and experiences nationwide.

“With over 20 years of experience in producing seasonal festivals and celebrations, city centre and park events on behalf of local authorities, we will now deliver spectacular high-impact seasonal summer and winter festivals under the new umbrella of GC Live.”