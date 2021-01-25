A group of festival operators, industry bodies and MPs will speak at a Parliamentary briefing that has been organised with the aim of gaining cross-party support for a petition asking Government to negotiate a free cultural work permit that gives touring professionals visa free travel throughout the 27 EU states.

Parklife Festival (80,000) co-founder Sacha Lord, UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin (pictured), Musicians’ Union general secretary Horace Trubridge and a group of MPs are among those scheduled to attend the Carry on Touring: Securing Free Movement For Touring Artists meeting in support of a petition by live music camera director Tim Brennan that has been signed by more than 275,000 people.

The petition has led to a Parliamentary debate on 8 February at 4.30pm, which is expected to see around 25 MPs join online. The pre-debate meeting will take place at 11am the same day. To register interest in attending the meeting visit Eventbrite.

Session organiser Gill Morris said the aim is to co-ordinate support, brief MPs and Peers ahead of the debate and agree further action.

Said Morris, “The cultural and events industry has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with so many being unable to work at all and with live performances, festivals and events simply not happening in the UK and across Europe. The need to secure permits and visas, in each country touring artists and professionals visit, places an additional and unnecessary burden on a sector which is keen to get back on tour. It will, undoubtedly, have a detrimental impact on UK fans and performers alike.”

The controversial post-Brexit EU touring regulations have sparked a war of words between the EU and UK Government, with the live event touring industry left frustrated by a significant rise in the costs.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told music industry representatives in a meeting on 20 January that the Government would offer financial assistance to touring artists to help cover increased costs, such as work permits, resulting from the controversial post-Brexit EU touring regulations.