Hire Association Europe and Event Hire Association (HAE and EHA) is offering a funding package for five women employed in the hire industry to attend a Leadership Management Residential Programme.

The free, five-day course will run from 21-26 March or 25-30 April at The Royal Lodge in Symonds Yat East.

The course is designed to encourage women who are looking to develop their career and progress into senior management roles. It also aims to identify the leadership behaviour, strengths and development needs of individuals.

Participants will take part in team-building exercises that will test their ability to communicate effectively with different personality types, supported by a course director and coach facilitators as well as by group members.

There will also be a pre-programme briefing and post programme one-to-one follow up coaching session over the phone.

Individuals will need to register their interest before 8 March.