Following the Government announcement today, 28 July, that people who have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the US will be allowed to enter England without the need to quarantine, the live music industry said the move will open the door to a flood of acts wanting to play the country’s many venues and festivals.

From 4am on Monday 2 August, visitors from the EU and US who have been fully vaccinated will not need to isolate when coming to England from an amber list country. In order to avoid isolating for up to 10 days, travellers to England will simply be required to take a Covid test before departure and a PCR test on the second day after arrival.

At present, only those who have been vaccinated in the UK can avoid quarantine when arriving from amber list countries, with the exception of France.

Greg Parmley, CEO of Live music Industry Venues & Entertainment (LIVE), a federation of 13 live music industry associations, said, “We are extremely pleased to see that Government has taken the decision to allow people into [England] without the need to quarantine, if they have been fully vaccinated in Europe or the USA.

“This will allow international artists to perform at our world-leading festivals and venues over the coming months and will provide a vital boost to our iconic live music industry as we come out of lockdown.”