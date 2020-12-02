Mash Media, publisher of Access All Areas, has announced that nominations for the newly unveiled Digital Event Awards are open.

The Digital Event Awards (DEAs) has been launched to recognise excellence in the delivery and production of digital events that have come to the fore in 2020 due to the postponement of live events. This year has seen event organisers forced to adopt new online strategies to retain engagement with sponsors and audiences and the market has been overwhelmed with the prowess delivered.

Julian Agostini, Mash Media’s managing director, said that while live events will return, the events industry must adapt to deliver on quality digital events alongside them.

“The last few months has shown that while live events will return, and be celebrated when they do, digital events will become a mainstay of an event organisers portfolio, allowing them to deliver constant engagement, education and entertainment alongside the live, in-person events,” he said. “The events industry has had to learn new skills very quickly, so we felt that it was right to recognise their achievements whilst we get back to what we already excel at.”

Nominations are open until 29 January 2021 and cover the full year from 1 February 2020. The awards will recognise achievements in a variety of different types of digital events including awards, webinars, conferences, festivals and trade shows as well as content and revenue streams and the companies who have helped deliver these events including venues, production companies and the tech platforms themselves.

Full information on the awards, categories, how to enter and the fees are available on the dedicated awards website www.digitaleventawards.com

The event itself, powered by The Awards Room from Evessio, will take place online on 18 March 2021 and showcase the very best of digital events over the 12-month period to the end of January 2021.