The Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS) said today, 15 June, that the live events industry will benefit from a further £300m Cultural Recovery Fund distribution in the near future, and that Government is still “exploring” an event cancelation indemnity scheme.

“We understand a delay to full reopening is challenging for live events, and we will be helping our creative industries through it,” it said in a statement. “We have made £2bn available through the biggest arts funding package in history and the final funding round of £300m will be announced shortly.”

In his 3 March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the CRF would be increased by £300m from £1.57bn to £1.87bn.

The DCMS announcement was made following the delay of Step 4 of the conditional reopening roadmap from 21 June to 19 July, which has already led to the cancellation of festivals, with more expected to follow.

Organisers of festivals planned shortly after 19 July are calling on Government to provide some kind of security in the form of an insurance scheme. Last month, culture secretary Oliver Dowden said, “If the final barrier [to events going ahead] is commercial insurance that is the point at which we would contemplate acting.”

A DCMS spokesperson said today, “We are aware of the concerns about indemnity cover for live events once they are safe to open and are exploring what further support may be required.”