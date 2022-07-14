Cube Modular has launched a pop-up ticket office solution for events, which can be folded down and stacked to enable 40 units to be transported on a single truck.

“The clever design of these pods makes them very attractive to event organisers looking for a sustainable pop-up solution”, said Cube Modular sales manager James Lauchlan. “They can be put up virtually anywhere and used as ticket offices, information booths, security cabins or any other type of customer contact point.”

The pods debuted last week at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, where they were used to hire out event radios to visitors. Nine pods were dotted around the circuit, and Cube also supplied 14 accommodation units for staff, each sleeping two people, on the same truck.

Lauchlan said that due to the flatpack design, up to 40 units can be transported on a single truck, to enable a significant reduction in transportation costs and carbon footprint compared to using traditional fixed frame portable ticket offices.

The pods are created using a bespoke aluminium extruded frame system with steel substructure featuring an integral levelling foot system and inflatable air-cell wall panels. The sliding doors are lockable and the pods come with integrated colour adjustable LED lighting and a USB power point.

The pods debuted last week at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Silverstone, where they were used to hire out event radios to visitors. Nine pods were dotted around the circuit, and Cube also supplied 14 accommodation units for staff, each sleeping two people, on the same truck.