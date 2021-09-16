Artist agency and promoter Coalition Presents has acquired music promoters and management company Sucker.

Coalition represents acts including Nick Grimshaw, Sara Cox, Greg James and Jo Wiley, and promotes events such as Ministry of Sound Classical, Just Can’t Get Enough 80s and drive-in series Car Park Party, which was launched during the pandemic last year.

The deal will see former Sucker director Luke Joynes join Coalition as an agent. Sucker’s management clients include pop band Deco, who recently supported Nile Rodgers and Culture Club, and Yorkshire indie-rock band Skylights. It recently announced a partnership with BBC Introducing for live shows in the Solent region, starting at Southampton’s Engine Rooms next month.

Joynes first started working with Coalition Presents during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic on its Car Park Party project, which evolved into a sold out Car Park Panto tour with Horrible Histories.

Coalition Presents founder and CEO Guy Robinson said, “Luke is a hugely exciting agent and manager, and our acquisition of Sucker fits our strategy perfectly as we regrow after an exceptionally challenging 18 months.”

Joynes added, “I’ve admired Coalition as a key hub of quality entertainment for a long time now, so it’s a great feeling to be given the opportunity to take the company into a new era and with a new vision.”