Bestival and Camp Bestival co-founder Robert Gorham has won his case at Central London County Court, which saw TicketLine attempt to sue the promoter, DJ and record label boss for allegedly failing to repay in full a £1 million loan taken out to support Bestival (cap. 40,000) before the festival went into administration in 2018.

Goreham, otherwise known as Rob Da Bank, Tweeted, “Truth and justice prevailed. Thanks team da Bank for supporting us through 4 years of sh**, we love you.”

Ticketline had accused Gorham of refusing to pay back around £650,000 of a £1m loan that was provided to keep Bestival afloat. Gorham said he had not agreed to a personal loan, was not directly involved in the financial side of running Bestival, and therefore should not have to pay it back.

Following the judgement da Bank said, “Josie and I are so happy and relieved truth and justice have prevailed, and that four years of exhausting legal proceedings are behind us.

“We are so grateful to our incredibly loyal friends and families for keeping us going — and to our legal team of Russell, Sara and Jonathan, for proving our innocence beyond any doubt.

“We are now looking forward to getting back to what matters most to us — our kids and families, messing about with mates in fields and festivals, and launching our brand new Camp Bestival festival in August.”

While Bestival is no longer being staged, Live Nation has expanded Camp Bestival to a second site this year. The 30,000-capacity family-orientated festivals will take place in Weston Park on 18-21 August in Shropshire and at Dorset’s Lulworth Castle on 28-31 July.

Working alongside his illustrator wife Josie, Gorham launched the first Camp Bestival in 2008. He continues to oversee the event.