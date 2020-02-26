London’s ‘biggest celebration of disco’, Brixton Disco Festival, has announced new additions to its line-up.

Those who will be joining the line-up are Rooty Rooftop Party with Tayo, Frank Tope and Felix Buxton (Basement Jaxx), House Gospel Choir, ‘where spirituality and the euphoria of the dancefloor come together’, and John Morales and Bill Brewster Q&A, where the pair will discuss NYC nightlife in the late 70s and early 80’s.

These acts join the already announced Joey Negro, Crazy P, Jocelyn Brown, John Morales, the Reflex, Mighty Mouse, Brixton Chamber Orchestra, London premiere of Larry’s Garage + Q&A, brand new outdoor stage and street food hub at Brixton Village, ‘Roots of Disco All Dayer’ and many more.

Positioned in the heart of South London, the event celebrates over 40 years of Disco, with live music, DJs, screenings, talks, food & drink in the venues surrounding Brixton’s iconic Windrush Square – Electric Brixton, POW Club, The Ritzy Picturehouse & The Black Cultural Archives.