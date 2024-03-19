Campaign group Black Lives In Music (BLIM) has been commissioned by the Greater London Authority (GLA), Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC) and The Musicians’ Union (MU) to research the impact of policies and interactions with the police, councils, venues and promoters on Black, Asian and ethnically diverse music events

BLIM issued a statement, in partnership with the GLA, MU and live music industry representative body LIVE, that read, “This research is in response to repeated concerns from the industry that artists and promoters are disproportionately impacted by police and council licensing decisions. The Mayor and Night Czar worked with the Metropolitan Police Service to end Form 696 in 2017.

“It is vital that all aspects of the music industry are treated equally, and we have been working together over several months with a collective determination to ensure inclusivity to all.

“This new research will be used by the Race Equality in Music Event Licensing project to develop data-led, evidence-based recommendations to address inequalities and create a more transparent, equitable licensing model for live music. We will work with partners, including the Met, councils and the music industry, to take action. It will lay the groundwork for a future where the music industry reflects the diversity and richness of the communities it serves.”