The 10th anniversary of the Backup Village Fete, held on 11 July, raised a record-breaking £56,300 to support industry professionals in need.

Evolving from KartFest, the Backup Village Fete has become a cornerstone event for the technical industry. The fete featured entertainment, food trucks and engaging activities at Sandown Park’s Daytona kart track in Surrey.

Numerous fete stalls provided entertainment, with prime locations occupied by Backup Partners such as ETC, Neg Earth, Unusual, Chauvet, Christie Lites, TSL and 5Star. Epson debuted its new Manor House facility, offering exclusive views, a private DJ and a pool.

A highlight of the day was a significant legacy donation from John Simpson, former Backup Chair, ensuring ongoing support and stability for the charity.

Despite a hay shortage, the event adapted by using Pirelli tyre stacks for panel discussions. Topics included mental health; equality diversity and inclusion; and addiction and recovery awareness, featuring experts from various industry initiatives.

The day also celebrated achievements with multiple awards. Highlights included the Best Dressed Fete Stall by Christie Lites, Best Fete Stall Activity by 5Star, and Best Cake by 22 Live.

The fastest case in the 5Star Flight Case Relay was pushed by Roger Harpum of EM Acoustics, while Elliot Brush from TAIT won Best Shooter in the laser pheasant peasant shooting.

Karting remained a central part of the event, with 32 teams competing in a three-hour race. Core Pro Audio emerged victorious, claiming the Simpson Flyers award. Martin Fullard, director of news and content at The Business of Events and a former professional karter, achieved the fastest lap for the Backup team ‘Chairman’s Dirty Half Dozen.’

The day concluded with a raffle and silent auction, featuring prizes from headphones to hampers and exclusive items like a custom flight case from 5 Star Cases and a five-litre bottle of Green Room Gin.

The Backup Village Fete was headline sponsored by 5Star, Nexo, d&b audiotechnik and Epson.